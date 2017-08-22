An Innisfil woman was killed in a fiery crash just north of Detroit early Sunday morning.

Troy, Michigan police have identified her as Cassandra Hunter, 27.

The driver of the car Hunter was in, a 29-year-old Innisfil man, remains in hospital in serious condition, police said Tuesday morning.

A 35-year-old man from nearby Warren, Michigan, was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving, police said.

The crash involved a black 1984 Mazda R7A and a red 2002 Ford F-150 pickup truck, on southbound I-75, south of Crooks, at approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both vehicles were travelling south on the freeway, police said, when the F-150 rear--ended the Mazda, causing the car to catch fire immediately.

Both the driver and Hunter were transported from the scene to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, by Alliance Mobile Health.

Hunter died hours after the crash at the hospital, police said.

The driver remains in Beaumont Hospital.

Both occupants of the Mazda were wearing seat belts, police said, although the vehicle was not equipped with air bags. The occupants of the Mazda were in the area for the Woodward Dream Cruise, police said.

Sgt. Meghan Broderick Lehman of Troy police said there's no evidence the Mazda was set to be involved in a drag race just before the fatal crash.

“We think it's a lot of speculation because the Dream Cruise car show was going on, so there is a lot of drag racing that happened in the area,” she said.

“We do believe, and we've investigating this, that the two – the vehicle that Miss Hunter was in slowed down on the freeway, we don't know how slow and there was another vehicle next to that,” Lehman said.

“We think they might have been talking to each other because they knew each other and not drag racing. They were going slow, we don't know how slow.”

Lehman said that's when the Mazda was rear-ended by the F-150. Police do not know how fast the pickup was going when it slammed into the car.

The driver of the F-150 was treated on scene by Alliance Mobile Health and was subsequently arrested by Troy police officers on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.

Charges are pending, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

