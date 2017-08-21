INNISFIL – An adult and several youths have been arrested in connection with street robberies in the Alcona area, say South Simcoe police.

In some cases, the victims were lured to wooded areas for drug deals – where they were robbed or assaulted, police say.

Those arrested have been charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit an indictable offence, assault with a weapon and other weapon charges.

Another adult and several youths have also been identified, and police expect them to be arrested in the next few days.

Police say the ages and charges for all involved will be made public when the investigation is concluded.

Anyone who is a victim of these crimes is asked to call police at 705-436-2141, ext. 1414 or by e-mail at michael.adams@southsimcoepolice.ca.