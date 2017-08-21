The new Barrie-Simcoe Emergency Services Campus has a home.

The $103.3-million facility will be built at 110 Fairview Rd. in Barrie, the city announced Monday.

The 23-acre site is large enough to support future growth, and is being designed with the flexibility to accommodate the community’s needs for the next 25 years.

“As Barrie continues to grow, we must find new and innovative ways to deliver services,” Mayor Jeff Lehman said. “This emergency services campus presents a unique opportunity to rethink and redefine how these services are delivered to our residents.

“Council and staff worked hard to explore all options and ensure that the campus meets the needs of our growing community and will deliver emergency services at the best value to residents today and for years to come.”

The facility will include a new Barrie police station, along with a vehicle maintenance facility, a paramedics hub and Barrie Fire and Emergency Service communications dispatch - but building the new firefighting training facility and police gun range has been delayed.

“The new centralized police facility will create efficiencies, which will ensure that the Barrie Police Service can accomplish our core functions in carrying out our mission to provide professional, accountable and sustainable police services,” said Barrie Police Chief Kimberley Greenwood.

The Fairview Road site was chosen due to its central location, which is key to maintaining emergency service response times as Barrie’s borders expand.

In an effort to reduce costs and minimize debt, the project will proceed in a phased approach with the Barrie police headquarters, the fire department's communications dispatch, and County of Simcoe paramedic components being constructed in the first phase; the police and fire training facility has been delayed to a future, unspecified date.

In the meantime, the Barrie police will retain their facilities at 79 Bell Farm Rd. for training and Barrie firefighters will continue training at their Saunders Road location.

Combining these services in one location, the city says, will save approximately $15 million or 15% in capital costs - plus an estimated $370,000 annually in operations and maintenance costs compared to standalone facilities.

Building phase one of the campus is scheduled to begin in early 2018, with early site preparations beginning in late fall 2017. It is anticipated the facility will be complete and operational by 2020.

“The campus will serve as the hub for paramedic services for the county, providing centralized training, administration, storage and other support features,” said Jane Sinclair, Simcoe County's general manager of health and emergency services.

“The strategic location close to Highway 400 and the large base of operations will also allow us to advance our strategic facility plan and eventually place suitably-sized paramedic stations in population growth areas with the goal of reducing our response times to these locations and building on our healthcare service excellence.”

The paramedic portion of the campus will include 32 ambulance bays, and provide storage, stocking and cleaning services for the vehicles - as part of the spoke and hub model for paramedic services in Simcoe County.

The emergency services campus has a number of funding sources: taxpayer supported debt at approximately $41 million, although future retired city debt and selling police property could cut that down to about $10 million.

The remainder of the campus will be funded from city tax capital reserves ($17.2 million), development charges ($21 million) and the city's partners ($24 million, although 25% of the County of Simcoe's portion is a city bill, given its funding partnership with the county on ambulance services).

“The county’s investment of $23.94 million in the campus demonstrates our strong commitment to ensuring that all our residents are served with the highest paramedic services care possible, with timely access to the health care services that Barrie residents urgently need,” said Simcoe Warden Gerry Marshall.

“This local investment in necessary healthcare will benefit residents of Barrie, Innisfil, Springwater and surrounding communities for decades to come and we are grateful to our partners in the city for working with us on this innovative, multi-serve project.”

Operating costs for Barrie police and the city's share of paramedic costs will continue to be funded by property taxes.

Emergency services are the largest portion of this city's annual operating budget.

Barrie's population is expected to be 210,000 by 2031, 241,000 by 2040, and the campus is designed to accommodate 10-15 years of growth with this plan, then another 10 years worth of growth - and can be expanded internally, outward and upward.

