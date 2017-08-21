A Barrie man was charged with animal cruelty after a duck was held by the neck and photographed at Johnston's Beach Sunday evening.

Just after 5 p.m. officers with the Barrie police marine unit spotted two men drinking alcohol and causing trouble at the beach, which other beach-goers noticed.

An officer also saw a duck being held by its neck and photographed, police said.

While marine officers kept an eye on the pair, other officers were sent to Johnston's Beach – where beach-goers had approached the pair.

Police officers found and arrested two men there.

The first identified himself to officers using a false name, police said. Once he was properly identified, the man was charged with obstructing a police officer.

Police also determined he was wanted on multiple arrest warrants in Thunder Bay, and was not to drink alcohol as a condition of a previous release on another charge.

A 34-year-old man was charged with obstructing police, cruelty to animals and breaching the terms of his release on another charge. He was held for a bail hearing Monday morning.

The duck was not injured, police said.