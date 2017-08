Change text size for the story

SPRINGWATER TWP. - A crash involving two dump trucks early Thursday leaked liquid, causing Ontario Ministry of Environment staff to help with the cleanup.

Huronia West OPP have not identified the liquid.

The crash took place at 2:10 a.m. on County Rd. 53, also known as Wilson Drive.

The section of the road between Sunnidale Road and Carson Road was closed to investigate this crash.

OPP have released no information about why the crash took place.