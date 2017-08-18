Barrie police are looking for two men in connection with a theft at Quality Inn on Aug. 12.

Video surveillance captured the pair leaving a hotel room carrying a backpack, just before 8 p.m. that Saturday.

After leaving the room, they were seen checking numerous hotel room doors as they walked down the hallway.

Police have determined the men were not registered guests at the Hart Drive hotel. Officers continue to investigate how they got access to a secured room.

Police have not said what was stolen.

Both men are described as 19-25 years old.

One has blond hair and was wearing a grey t-shirt, black pants and carrying a backpack.

The other has dark hair and was wearing a blue baseball hat, a dark blue shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. J. Westcott at 705-725-7025, ext. 2614 or jwestcott@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.