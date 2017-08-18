A Barrie man faces numerous charges in connection with fuel thefts in Essa and Oro-Medonte townships dating back to March, 2016.

Nottawasaga OPP say there were five known fuel thefts and police were looking for a white Ford F-150 seen at each incident.

OPP identified a person of interest this June, as well as a vehicle, in Barrie.

On Aug. 8 police attempted to stop a vehicle, but the driver fled. The police pursuit was called off due to public safety concerns.

But a search warrant was used at a suspect's residence and he was arrested.

A 33-year-old man is charged with six counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, five counts of theft under $5,000, dangerous driving, fleeing police, driving while disqualified and two counts of drug possession.

He was held for a bail hearing.