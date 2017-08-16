Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – South Simcoe police are investigating an unsuccessful break-in at a Lynn Street home in Stroud.

Sometime between 8:30 p.m. Monday and 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, someone attempted to pry open the front door.

There was limited damage, police said.

Exterior lighting is suggested by police at night, plus alarm systems, to keep homes safe.

Residents should also report suspicious activity in their neighbourhood to police, remove valuables from vehicles and lock them.