City police are looking for a man involved in a theft at the north-Barrie liquor store more than a month ago.

On Friday, July 14 a man selected a bottle of vodka from the 534 Bayfield St. LCBO and hid it in his waist band, police said.

He fled the store and was last seen heading south on Bayfield.

The man is described as white, of medium build, standing six feet tall, with short brown hair and wearing a dark blue, long-sleeved top, with grey pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Const. K. Barkley at 705-725-7025, ext. 2609 or at kbarkley@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsibmit.com.