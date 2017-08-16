Anishinabek First Nations will now be able to set their own curricula for on-reserve schools.

Government officials and representatives from 23 of the 40 Anishinabek nations in Ontario gathered Wednesday at Casino Rama to sign two historic agreements: the Anishinabek Nation Education Agreement and the Master Education Agreement.

The agreements with the provincial and federal governments exempt these First Nations from the Indian Act as it pertains to education and give them the ability to give direction to the education of children attending on-reserve schools.

“This is no longer a dream; this is a reality. Anishinabek Education System (AES) is here,” said Patrick Madahbee, grand council chief of the Anishinabek Nation. “I know we won't fail, because we're doing this for our kids. This day has been over 45 years in the making. We will use our education to preserve our culture, history and our identity. Our people will write our own history, not just read it.”

Along with the signed agreements, the federal government committed $1 million to support the pre-implementation process. Over the next few years, $270 million will be provided to help establish an AES that is designed and approved by the participating communities.

“Everything we celebrate today is ultimately about the young people, the education and the opportunities of the future,” said Carolyn Bennett, minister of Indigenous and northern affairs. “It is about righting the wrongs of the past and to make sure your children are learning in First Nations-led education systems and schools.”

