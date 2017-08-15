INNISFIL – An arrest warrant has been issued for a Lindsay man after a stolen car fled South Simcoe police Monday evening.

Just before the dinner hour, officers called to an Alcona home for a domestic disturbance were told by a woman that her ex-boyfriend had just left in a stolen Chevrolet Impala – which was confirmed by Kawartha Lakes police.

A short time later, police were told the car was at the Pioneer gas station in Bradford.

Officers arrived there just as the Impala was driving away. Its driver spotted police and sped south. Police abandoned the pursuit in the interests of public safety.

A warrant has been issued for a 30-year-old man wanted for theft, possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, flight from police and breaching his probation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Justin Rentrop is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.