Fraudster sentenced

COLLINGWOOD -- A Springwater woman who was charged with defrauding a number of area condominiums was sentenced Monday to more than four years in jail.

Rhonda McCarthy, 42, was charged with misappropriating close to $1 million while working as bookkeeper and chief administrator at a property-management company.

Charged in December 2015, McCarthy pleaded guilty to 18 counts of fraud in total.

For 16 of the fraud charges, she was sentenced to 30 months in jail for each count, to be served concurrently, and two years less a day for two other fraud charges, which will also be served concurrently.

Following that, she will receive three years' probation and a 10-year prohibition from any employment that includes financial responsibilities.

McCarthy will also have to pay restitution of $909,891 to a variety of property-management companies. If that money isn't paid back within six years, she'll face the possibility of another three-years in jail.

McCarthy was charged after condominium corporations in Collingwood, The Blue Mountains and Barrie found money missing from their books.

Condominium owners in the buildings affected found themselves having to pay extra charges, on top of their maintenance fees, and in some cases found business of the condos stalled because of the investigation and charges.