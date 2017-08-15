TINY TWP. - An Etobicoke man died Tuesday after entering Georgian Bay on his windsurfer at 10:30 a.m. and was then seen 30 minutes later floating on the water.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say bystanders brought the 85-year-old man to shore and assisted with first aid until Simcoe County paramedics arrived in the Cawaja Beach area at the end of Con. 11.

The man died at the scene, police said. His name will not be released until next of kin are notified.