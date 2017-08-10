INNISFIL -

For the second time in less than two weeks, South Simcoe Police are investigating a fatal collision in Innisfil.

Shortly before noon on Thursday, officers were called to a collision on Yonge Street, north of Highway 89.

Police say a northbound fuel truck had stopped to make a left hand turn into a private driveway when it was rear-ended by a northbound car.

Police say there were no signs that the driver of the car applied the brakes.

"There might have been some evasive driving at the end," said Const. Rich Williamson, adding whatever the reaction was, it was "too little, too late."

The driver of the car was killed after his vehicle slammed into the fuel truck.

Speeding and inattention behind the wheel are suspected in the fatal crash, according to police.

"We're not sure if it is distracted driving, at this point," Williamson said, noting that weather conditions were clear and sunny, and the road was dry.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

Yonge Street is expected to remain closed to traffic, between Highway 89 and Line 2, for several hours.

