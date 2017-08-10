McDavid pops into Barrie Molson Centre
Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid was talking, but it doesn't appear that referee Ron Hoggarth was listening during a stoppage in play at Hockey Night in Simcoe County, Thursday night at the Barrie Molson Centre. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
The always-popular Hockey Night in Simcoe County charity game went down at the Barrie Molson Centre, Thursday night.
This marks the fourth year the Newmarket native and Edmonton Oilers captain played in the game, which helps raise money for hospitals in Simcoe County, including Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and Georgian Bay General Hospital as well as the Barrie Colts Community Fund.