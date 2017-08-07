City police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a double stabbing in downtown Barrie July 25.

A 26-year-old Barrie woman was arrested in the city's core just after midnight Saturday.

She is charged with aggravated assault, robbery and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The woman was scheduled for a bail hearing on the weekend.

Three Barrie men have already been arrested and charged following the stabbings.

Just after 7 p.m. last Tuesday, police received two calls about stabbings within the same area of the downtown – the first on Worsley Street, the second on Peel Street.

The first one took place, police said, when three males and one female approached a man standing outside Barrie Public Library. A backpack was ripped off his back, he was knocked to the ground and assaulted, police said.

An 18-year-old Barrie man was airlifted to a Greater Toronto Area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The second incident took place when a male, speaking to friends at Berczy Park on Peel Street, was approached by two males and a female.

He was confronted about stolen property, police said, and things got physical.

A 19-year-old Barrie man suffered minor, non-life-threatening injuries after being kicked and stabbed in the head, police said.

He was taken to Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, treated for his injuries and released a short time later.

Last Thursday, city police arrested and charged three men in connection to the two stabbings that occurred on Worsley and Peel streets.

A 20-year-old Barrie man has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failing to comply with probation orders.

A 22-year-old Barrie man has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

A 26-year-old Barrie man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order. He is also in custody for unrelated offences.

Police believe all parties were known to each other.