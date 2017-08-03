Sky's the limit for Barrie artisan

Paul Rezaie took the death of his 12-year-old dog and decided life was too short not to follow his passion.

So he moved to Barrie and opened his own business, making innovative furniture out of metal and wood.

He marks his first time in the Huronia Festival of Arts & Crafts at Kempenfest this weekend.

His furniture has resonated with homeowners and/or businesses looking for a custom, one of a kind pieces.

Each piece is unique because Rezaie maintains the characteristics of the wood he works with, right down to the holes and splits.

The holes are made by cutting out embedded nails (in the tree) before it is put through a planer.

Any splits are reinforced with his own wood bow-ties which have a tongue-and-groove stabilizing effect, yet are decorative.

Both are filled with a plant base epoxy, which can be coloured.

“You can put stuff ,, embed it in the epoxy, the sky is the limit,” said Rezaie, who has partnered with Ontario Wood to supply the wood. “I go after the artisan wood.”

He has already outgrown the storefront he opened this spring and has added one employee to help him. Then he opened a couple of businesses which tie in. He found natural finishing products he liked, Osmo from Germany, became a dealer and now carries them in Barrie for people interested in doing their own woodworking projects.

He also opened The Wood Market to offer custom packages, complete with materials for people interested in creating their own wood piece. He holds weekend workshops to teach everything from wood selection, finishing, epoxy use and repairing cracks. There is also an option to choose your own wood slab from stock.

Rezaie comes from a background of custom fabrication - kitchens, commercial displays, signage and has experience working with glass, plastic, metal and wood. He also took 1-1/2 years of interior design, which he really enjoyed.

“My passion is wood and metal and I like the raw pieces, the feeling of working with history right in front of your eyes,” he said, pointing to a table that contains a 120-year-old piece of walnut.

The oldest piece of wood he’s worked with to date is a 150-year-old oak slab that became a board room table.

Rezaie was already familiar with Barrie before he moved here with his wife in 2015. He had a vision of what he wanted to do and started small, building products for his website, www.metalwoodstudio.com.

Born in Tehran, Iran, Rezaie came to Canada at the age of 10, the youngest of three siblings. His interest in metal and wood came from his father who did woodworking as a hobby but was a mechanical engineer by profession.

The metal-work is self-taught. He starting experimenting with welding at the age of 16. He likes the contrast between the warmth of wood and the cool of metal. See more at Rezaie’s booth, #272.

The past couple of years have been somewhat challenging for the Huronia Festival of the Arts & Crafts with ongoing construction at the Lakeshore. Normally, the arts and crafts exhibitors could number up to 400 but this year there will be 260 booths.

In keeping with the smaller number and Canada’s 150th anniversary, festival organizers have refocused the event to a “hand made in Canada” only show. The annual event is presented by the Barrie Art Club and the Kiwanis Club of Barrie and has been the major component of Kempenfest since it began 47 years ago.

Two new initiatives are in place for this summer. The first is 18, eight-foot high “teardrop” banners which will be placed throughout the site to draw the public into both the “Artisan Alley” and “Taste of Kempenfest” sections.

The second focuses on the Huronia Festival of Arts & Crafts website: which has been completely revamped to include a directory that is searchable by type of product, business name, personal name or a combination; and a complete site map showing the location of all booths. The website is also accessible by all Internet accessible devices such as computers, tablets or smart phones.

Show hours for arts and crafts exhibitors are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday to Monday. Admission is free. Kempenfest runs from Aug. 4-7 and includes a variety of other activities from an antique show to food vendors, midway, children’s activities, and a line-up of live entertainment that starts Friday night and runs through the weekend. For more details, visit www.kempenfest.com.www.kempenfest.com