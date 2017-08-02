'X marks the spot at Barrie hospital
Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre project co-ordinator Rob Hubbard watches from outside the Barrie hospital’s emergency department as a 130-tonne crane lifts an air-handling unit for the facility’s advanced cardiac centre. The lift was one of many that took place Wednesday, as workers moved several pieces of equipment to the hospital’s roof. Once up and running, the air-handling unit will supply heating and cooling to the cardiac catheterization labs. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
