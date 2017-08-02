McDavid returning to Barrie for Hockey Night

One of the greatest players in the world will return to Barrie for next week’s Hockey Night in Simcoe County charity game.

This marks the fourth year the Newmarket native and Edmonton Oilers captain will play in the game, which helps raise money for hospitals in Simcoe County, including Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital and Georgian Bay General Hospital as well as the Barrie Colts Community Fund.

The star-studded game will be played Thursday, Aug. 10 at the Barrie Molson Centre. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with the puck drop set for 7 p.m.

Drafted first overall in 2015, McDavid won the NHL scoring championship last season.

“I am thrilled that Connor will be joining us for the fourth year in a row,” said organizer Patrick Brown, who is also Simcoe North MPP and leader of the Progressive Conservative Party. “Fans in Simcoe County love him and the excitement that he brings to the game year in and year out.

“His continual support reveals a lot about his character,” Brown added. “Seeing top NHL stars use their talents to help community initiatives like ours is truly encouraging.”

Joining the roster alongside McDavid are former NHLers such as Kris King (New York Rangers, Winnipeg Jets, Toronto Maple Leafs), Scott Thornton (Edmonton Oilers, Montreal Canadians, San Jose Sharks), and Greg Johnston (Boston Bruins). Also coming back is Calgary Flames prospect and former Colts sniper Andrew Mangiapane.

Assistant coaches for this year’s game will include MPs Alex Nuttall and John Brassard, as well as Lt. Shaun O’Leary and Chief Warrant Officer Luc Lamontagne from the Canadian Forces.

Tickets can be purchased at www.hockeynightinsimcoecounty.ca as well as ticketpro.ca, or by phone at 1-866-908-9090.