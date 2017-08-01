With the conclusion of the Intercounty Baseball League’s regular-season schedule, the Barrie Baycats must now sit and wait.

By finishing atop the IBL standings and winning the pennant, the Baycats earned a first-round bye in the playoffs, which get underway Wednesday night.

The Barrie squad dominated all season en route to a 33-3 record, and two of those losses came this past weekend on the road, in Toronto and Hamilton.

On Sunday afternoon, the Baycats and the Hamilton Cardinals split a doubleheader.

Mike Hart’s two-run home run in the sixth inning gave the Cardinals a 2-1 win in the first game.

Hamilton’s Chris Lazar (3-4) went all seven innings for the victory, allowing a run on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Baycats veteran Ryan Spataro singled twice and Kyle DeGrace doubled and scored.

Claudio Custodio (6-1) took the loss for Barrie after giving up two runs on three hits with a walk and 12 strikeouts in six innings.

In Game 2, Spataro went 4-for-4 with a home run, two RBI and three runs in a 12-5 Baycats victory.

Kevin Atkinson and Steve Lewis each drove in a pair and combined to score three runs, while Jeff Cowan singled four times and drove in a run and scored once.

DeGrace, Branfy Infante, Justin Bryant and Conner Morro all had an RBI, and Jordan Castaldo scored three times.

Barrie’s Matthew St. Kitts (5-0) gave up three runs (two earned) on five hits with five walks and eight strikeouts in five innings.

On Saturday night in Toronto, the Maple Leafs blasted the Baycats, 26-10. The loss was only Barrie’s second of the season after the Leafs also snapped their record-setting winning streak on July 18.

Jonathan Solazzo led Toronto’s 30-hit attack with six hits, six runs and seven RBI including three home runs.

Chris Procopio and Daniel Szpik each had four hits and five RBI including two home runs by Procopio. Adam Odd also added four hits and two RBI.

Infante had four hits including three doubles, a home run and two RBI for Barrie.

Nate Morris (1-0) started for Toronto and picked up the win, going five innings and allowing six runs, seven hits and two walks with two strikeouts.

Barrie’s Brett Lawson (3-1) took the loss after giving up 10 runs on 12 hits with two strikeouts in two innings.

On Monday night, a 5-4 Brantford Red Sox win over the London Majors was the final game before the post-season. Brantford’s Ricky Murray went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run for the fifth-place Red Sox, who will face Toronto in the first round. That best-of-seven series opens Wednesday night at Christie Pits in Toronto.

The Majors and the Burlington Herd also get underway Wednesday night in London, followed by Game 2 on Thursday night in Burlington.

The Cardinals and the Kitchener Panthers, who finished in second place with a 28-8 record, open their first-round series on Thursday night.