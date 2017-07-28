INNISFIL — South Simcoe police are investigating thefts from Legend Boats on Industrial Park Road. On Thursday, officers were called after suspects cut a hole in the fence of the business and removed an outboard engine and a fish finder from a vessel on display.

According to police, the suspects fled the scene along Innisfil Line 9.

A similar theft took place at the same location on July 15, police say. During that incident, a large outboard motor was taken and police say suspects fled in a white Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban. Anyone with information is asked to call police or or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Mischief charge laid

INNISFIL — South Simcoe police were called to an Alcona home for a neighbour dispute on Thursday. Police say a man engaged in a series of incidents to annoy and harass his neighbours.

A 40-year-old Innisfil man was charged with two counts of mischief and released with a September court date.

He is not allowed to have contact with the neighbours.