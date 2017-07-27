Work is expected to begin later this summer on the new high school in south-end Barrie.

After years of planning and consultations between the City of Barrie and the Simcoe County District School Board, construction crews will soon begin to transform the site at the south-east corner of Mapleview Drive East and Prince William Way.

School board spokeswoman Melanie Slade Morrison said the revised site-plan agreement was submitted to the city earlier this month for the 136,000 square-foot school.

"The city is reviewing the submission now as per the normal site-plan approval process and the project is currently out for tender," she said. "There is not work happening at the site yet, but we hope to begin construction by late summer.

"Given that a secondary school takes approximately two years to complete, we plan to open the school in fall 2019," Slade Morrison added.

Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman said previous disputes between the board and the city about the building's location on the site are "history now," but said there was a stumbling block last year that may have delayed shovels going in the ground.

"The school board did not follow the city’s design policies, which caused a six-month delay from January to June 2016," Lehman said. "City council ultimately voted to give the board relief from these requirements to allow the school to proceed. That was in June 2016."

The mayor said the board submitted its full site-plan package about three weeks ago.

"It is now 13 months – more than a year – since council approved the building location to go ahead," Lehman said. "We only just received revised engineering drawings for the school on Wednesday and that particular package of drawings arrived at city hall without a cover letter or explanation.

"I’m afraid I don't know why it has taken so long to submit drawings to the city, given the urgency of the project," he added.

The city's planning department had committed to an expedited review of the site plan, which was to be complete by Friday, Lehman said.

"Unfortunately, the new drawings arriving will further delay this, but we are committed to, and will continue to expedite, the review of this application, given how badly we need a south end school," he added.

To learn more about the new school, visit www.scdsb.on.ca and search south barrie secondary school.

imcinroy@postmedia.com