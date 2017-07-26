Support needed for Bradford toddler

Complications from a seemingly routine surgery have turned the world of two Bradford parents upside and changed the life of their two-year-old girl forever.

Brooklyn Mauca, the two-year-old daughter of Christina and Josh Mauca has been hospitalized since going into cardiac arrest while at Southlake Regional Health Centre at the end of June. So far, she has split most of July at the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, including two weeks in a medically-induced coma in the intensive care unit and two weeks on the respiratory floor.

Earlier this week, she was transferred to Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital, where months of recovery await.

Brooklyn’s aunt, Andrea Tirone, said until last month Brooklyn was a typical two-year-old: full of energy with a little bit of sass.

“Her favourite word was ‘seriously?’” Tirone said. (She was) eating everything, running around, laughing, playing; typical, right? That’s who she was.”

All her life Brooklyn has dealt with respiratory problems and it was hoped a tonsillectomy would help alleviate those issues. While Brooklyn is younger than most who would have such a procedure, the surgery itself is fairly routine.

About a week after the surgery was completed, Christina took her daughter to Southlake as a precaution, to ensure everything was OK with Brooklyn’s breathing. Tirone, who is Christina’s sister, wasn’t at the Newmarket hospital with her family, but understands things were as normal as possible.

“She was doing a lot better,” Tirone said of Brooklyn. “She was playing, she was eating, she was drinking. Doing all the things she needed to do in order to be discharged.”

Doctors elected to keep Brooklyn one more night, with hopes of sending her home in the morning.

“Around 12:30 – 1 a.m. that morning, she hemorrhaged in her throat,” Tirone explained. Brooklyn aspirated all of the blood and went into cardiac arrest. In the process, her throat closed up, cutting off oxygen to the brain for nearly 20 minutes.

The long-term impact of Brooklyn’s brain injury is not entirely known, but it can be considered life altering. What her parents do know is the girl who just a month ago was talking, running and playing now can’t speak, move her arms voluntarily or see. An initial MRI showed the injury to be isolated in the mid-brain; a second revealed much more widespread damage.

Brooklyn’s parents are both self-employed. Christina, a physiotherapist, works out of the family’s home; Josh is a contractor. Neither has been back to work — or even their home in Bradford — in the month since Brooklyn was taken to Sick Kids.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family through the next few months of intensive therapy required for Brooklyn. To donate, visit gofundme.com/43q010w.

pbales@postmedia.com

@patrickbales