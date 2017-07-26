Police have another tool they hope will lead to more families receiving closure following a loved one's disappearance.

Wednesday at OPP General Headquarters, the provincial force unveiled a clay facial reconstruction it hopes will lead to tips in identifying human remains discovered in Algonquin Park in 1980. The three-dimensional bust provides a sharp image of the young man, who died near Whitney sometime in the 1970s.

Created by OPP forensic artist/reconstruction analyst Const. Duncan Way in partnership with the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service and the Office of the Chief Coroner, the bust gives an approximation of what the man might have looked like.

“We need the public's help. We need the awareness,” OPP Commissioner Vince Hawkes said. “I truly believe this case is one of those investigations. I'm hopeful we can identify this person and bring resolution to his loved ones.”

Part of the man's remains were discovered in 1980 by a hiker taking a shortcut off Hardwood Lookout Trail. A subsequent search of the immediate area located a size-11, Greb-brand boot, a wallet containing no identification, clothing, a black sleeping bag, a camp stove and an aluminum cooking pot.

Det.-Insp. Rob Matthews, of the OPP criminal investigations branch, said the person who found the remains is not considered a suspect or part of the ongoing investigation.

“We've been attempting to identify this young man for 37 years,” Matthews said. “The cause of death isn't known.”

In 1995, another search of the area resulted in more remains, including a lower jawbone, being found. As well, information recovered from the scene and a postage stamp found in the wallet led analysts to determine his death occurred between July 1, 1971, and the spring of 1978.

Forensic anthropological analysis suggests the individual was a Caucasian man, aged 18 to 29 years. He had blond hair varying in length from six to 11 inches, which may have been worn tied back in a ponytail. His belt showed wear at the 32-inch hole.

Forensic anthropologist Kathy Gruspier said their analysis and the man's bust are about as close as they can get to an image of what he might have looked like.

“We're never 100% correct,” Gruspier said, noting the bust could help jog the memories of family, friends or schoolmates. “The methods I used are based in science. This is just one of a number of unidentified bodies we have in the province.”

According to Hawkes, there are currently close to 7,800 people listed as missing on the Canadian Police Information Centre database — 1,657 of whom are from Ontario.

Of those missing in the province, 362 are missing from OPP jurisdictions, while the force's missing persons unidentified bodies unit has 285 unsolved bodies/remains in its “resolve” database.

“It's a staggering number,” Hawkes said. “We are committed to finding out who these people are. We want to put names to those who we currently have (listed as) unidentified.”

Hawkes said the force works hard to develop and employ every possible method when dealing with a missing person and unidentified remains.

“I'm really proud of the innovative, groundbreaking work by our criminal investigations branch,” he said, noting while families are obviously saddened when a loved one is identified, they also feel a sense of closure when a long-time disappearance is solved.

“Although their deaths were tragic, the measure of resolution brought to these families is very appreciated.”

Added Gruspier: “We never stop, and it doesn't matter who they are or where they came from. We always give them the same amount of time.”

andrewphilips@live.ca