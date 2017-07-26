Library pops up in Newton Robinson

The Newtown Give-a-Book/Take-a-Book library is now open. Community members are invited to contribute a couple of their favourite titles and share in the pleasure of literature with the rest of Newton Robinson. It’s not a big library, so to allow space for everyone, organizers ask that you contribute only two or three books at a time, swapping them for new titles as you see fit. Feel free to slip a piece of paper inside the back cover of your books so that each new reader can leave a few a short sentences in review. Organizers also ask you donate only books that you have personally enjoyed, and for the time being, that those contributions be adult literature. Please keep in mind when choosing your books, that our young teens may also be selecting reading material from the library. The library was constructed by local residents Colin and David Penny and is afixed to the Newton Robinson Community Hall, immediately left of the lower entrance door.