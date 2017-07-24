ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - A Barrie man was killed when his motorcycle left the Line 3 roadway and crashed Sunday evening.

Barrie OPP have identified the man as Ryan Tran, 21.

His motorcycle was southbound on Line 3, between Highland Drive and Bass Lake Side Road, when the driver lost control for unknown reasons and crashed at 7:40 p.m., police said.

He was taken to hospital but died of his injuries, OPP said.

OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators went to the crash scene and helped Barrie OPP officers with the investigation, which is ongoing.