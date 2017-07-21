ORO-MEDONTE TWP. - Four people have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery at a Ridge Road West store April 10.

OPP say two men entered the store at 9 p.m. and demanded cash, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

One was carrying a firearm, one had a knife, police said.

On July 11, an 18-year-old Hillier Township man was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

Two days later a Mississauga man, age 35, was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and breaching his probation order.

On July 15, a 24-year-old Oakville woman was arrested and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and flight from police.

And a 19-year-old Mississauga woman was arrested July 20 and charged with robbery using a firearm, possession of property obtained by crime and breaching the terms of her release on another charge.

All four were given Barrie court dates this month.