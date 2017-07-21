Claudio Custodio struck out 11 batters over six innings to lead the Barrie Baycats to an abbreviated 9-0 win over the Hamilton Cardinals on Thursday night in Intercounty Baseball League action at Coates Stadium in Midhurst.

The game didn't start until 8:40 p.m. due to traffic chaos created when a portion of Highway 400 was closed due to a chemical spill bear Bradford, so the teams played seven innings.

Custodio scattered four hits and walked three as he improved to 6-0 on the season.

At the plate, Branfy Infante homered and drove in three runs for the Baycats.

Barrie's Glenn Jackson and Jordan Castaldo each had two hits and two RBIs, Jeff Cowan singled twice and scored once, Brandon Dhue had a pair of hits and two runs, and Kyle DeGrace singled and doubled to go with an RBI and run. Ryan Spataro also had an RBI.

Logan Stewart had two of Hamilton's four hits.

Ben Reid (0-2) took the loss for the Cardinals, allowing nine runs on 12 hits with four walks and two strikeouts in six innings.

With the win, the first-place Baycats improved to 28-1 on the season.

Barrie had a pair of games scheduled for this weekend against the now-defunct Guelph Royals, but will return to action on Wednesday night when they travel to Brantford to face the Red Sox (11-16).

In other IBL action on Thursday, the Kitchener Panthers extended their win streak to 10 with a 13-8 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs at Jack Couch Park.

Thursday night's game in Burlington between the Herd and London Majors was suspended due to darkness in the bottom of the 10th with the teams tied 7-7. It will be resumed July 28 in London.