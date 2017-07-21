A little green relief might be on the way for Barrie's ash trees.

City councillors will consider asking staff to investigate paying one-third of the cost to treat healthy ash trees, and protect them from emerald ash borers (EAB), at Monday's meeting.

The remaining two-third of treatment costs would be borne by community associations or residents.

EAB are invasive beetles which attack and kill all types of white, green and red ash trees.

The bug is having a good harvest of ash trees in Barrie this summer.

EAB kill trees by feeding on them and cutting off their circulation system. The treatment, a pesticide, works its way into the tree's circulation system.

The Allandale Neighbourhood Association held a 'Save Our Ash Trees' fund-raiser last Wednesday.

The city plans to remove 342 ash trees along Barrie streets this year, on boulevards and roads allowances, 84 in its parks and approximately 100 along forest edges and trails.

A little more than half have already been felled across the city; the intention is the rest will come down by August's end, so replanting can be done this fall.

All ash trees being replaced are on city property, none on private land.