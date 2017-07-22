Celebrating Lake Simcoe with a Pow Wow

On July 22, Celebrate Lake Simcoe returns to Innisfil Beach Park - with a significant cultural celebration, in partnership with the Barrie Native Friendship Centre. The Festival will present Innisfil's first-ever Pow Wow.

The day begins at 5:30 a.m., with a Sunrise Ceremony. At 9 a.m., Open Water Swimmers will enter the 1K, 3K or 5K Canaqua Sports Open Water Swim on Lake Simcoe, with new safety measures in place.

At 10:30 a.m., the booths and displays by environmental, cultural, heritage and arts groups will open, including a mural painting event, plus Indigenous craft and food vendors. At noon, the Pow Wow's Grand Entry takes place, followed by Intertribal dancing, welcoming the public to join the circle.

Admission to Celebrate Lake Simcoe will be free, with a donation of non-perishable food for the local food bank.