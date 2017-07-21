A man wanted in connection with a July 14 robbery of Mac's Convenience on Dunlop Street East was arrested Thursday by Barrie police.

Investigators received information that day a wanted man was at a downtown pharmacy.

A 47-year-old man was still there when officers arrived and was arrested.

The Barrie man was charged with robbery and breaching his probation on another charge.

He was held in police cells overnight for a bail hearing Friday.

At 1:40 a.m. on July 14, a man entered the Mac's, demanded money and threatened an employee, police said.

But while this was taking place, a second man entered the store to buy something.

The employee was able to let the customer know, without being detected, what was going on.

The customer called 911, although he was confronted by the first man – who was suspicious about what he was doing with his cellphone.

The employee pressed multiple hold-up alarms.

A man collected a small amount of cash and left the store, travelling south on Mulcaster Street.

The employee was not hurt.