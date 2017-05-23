Don't read too much into plans for new Barrie library branches.

The downtown and Painswick facilities are already operating, but there's nothing remotely set in stone for more branches.

Ray Duhamel, library board chairman, notes there's a forecast for new branches in the former Innisfil land – the Hewitt's and Salem secondary plans – in south-Barrie, when recreation centres are eventually built there.

“The message (to city council) for the last five or so years has been 'when do you want us (the library board) to come forward with a request?', because it's quite expensive,” he said.

“Going in with a rec centre is the right thing. The problem is when is council going to decide when they're going to build the rec centres,” Duhamel said. “They need the DC (development charges) money first, so they need development to start happening. That's going to start next year ... but are they going to be ready in five years?”

Michael Jermey, the city's manager of business planning and budgets, said the plans are fluid.

“There are currently no approved new library facilities in the capital budget,” he said. “All new library facilities are only forecast at this time.

“Staff (city, library) are currently working on a new Library Master Plan that will look at needs across the city. This report will inform the location, timing (and) estimated cost of these facilities.”

Barrie Public Library, the downtown branch, was built in 1996 and is 56,200 square feet, while Painswick is 15,000 sq. ft. and was built in 2011. The city's library operating budget is just more than $8 million this year.

The library board itself has spoken about three more branches, in the Holly, Hewitt's and Salem areas in the former Innisfil land. All three would be 15,000 sq. ft.

In November of 2012, however, city councillors turned down a feasibility study on leasing space in southwest Barrie, including the financial implications, for a Holly library branch.

There had been earlier indications about a lack of interest from councillors. Earlier that year, council removed $350,000 for a Holly library branch from its 2012 budget.

Library officials had previous plans for a new 12,000-square-foot branch, at Holly Community Centre, costing $7.6 million, but council did not approve them.

Duhamel said he understands new library branches are about more than construction costs. There's more staff to pay, more computers and books to buy, etc.

“We've identified and told the council members there's a service deficiency now. The people in Holly know it and it's been that way for 15 years,” he said. “But that doesn't change the fact that they (council) don't have millions to give the library.”

Duhamel also understands the changing nature of libraries thanks to the Internet, social media, e-books and other advances in technology that mean just renting small space or having a book-mobile won't cut it.

“None of those fundamentally provide library services,” he said. “If this was 1973, the book-mobile might be fine, but people just going in to get a book, that's not really the primary point of a library any longer. It's evolved.”

Duhamel, a private planning consultant by profession, said more library branches in Barrie weren't even always on the city's radar.

“I don't think the councillors, in 1996, when the main branch was built ... I don't think they contextualized how much growth Barrie was going to get, and what their city was going to be like,” he said. “When they were building the downtown branch, they thought 'this is it'.”

The book is not closed on new Barrie library branches, of course, especially in the Salem and Hewitt's area.

But the question is when, and how much will they cost, then.

Duhamel said he still believes the plans will eventually work out.

“For every dollar you spend on a library in a rec centre, you're getting more return on the public investment. Because more people can use it,” he said. “It's so convenient.

“People will drive out of their way to go to a library. But more people will do it if it's convenient. What libraries are all about is trying to promote literacy, provide a community hub.

“So it's not like I want a 'build it and they will come' philosophy, it's how do we build it in such a way that every nickle that we get from the taxpayer is utilized to the most.”

bbruton@postmedia.com

LIBRARY BRANCHES FORECAST

Barrie's capital forecast contains the following projects relevant to library facilities:

Hewitt’s library branch new building development, funded mostly from development charges (DC);

Annexed (former Innisfil) land municipal campus new site development. Project is for land only and would provide for multiple city facilities, not just library. Funded from DC;

Facilities forecasted needs, 2022-2026. Project is for multiple city facilities, not just library and the breakdown is not available. Funding is to be announced.

Source: City of Barrie