A GTA couple face numerous weapon and drug charges after being arrested with a loaded 9 mm Glock handgun, carrying nine rounds, behind a Barrie motel Monday morning.

City police say a Montreal teen staying at the same hotel was connected to the pair and faces three drug-related charges.

A 21-year-old Toronto man and a 19-year-old Mississauga woman were held for bail hearings Tuesday.

Just before 6:50 a.m. Monday, police spotted a suspicious car parked behind the Quality Inn on Hart Drive.

A man and a woman were inside the car, rented from the Greater Toronto Area, smoking marijuana, police said.

Neither had identification on them and when asked, a man provided officers with what were later determined to be fake names.

As police attempted to arrest the man from the driver side, he resisted. At the same time, police said, a woman lunged toward the driver side of the car, grabbing a bag that was at the man's feet and tried to leave the car.

She was stopped by a second officer and arrested for marijuana possession.

Police said the bag contained a 9 mm Glock handgun, loaded with nine rounds of ammunition.

The bag also contained heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said. When the man was searched, cash and other drug equipment was found on him.

Each faces two drug possession charges, relating to marijuana and heroin, and a drug possession for the purpose of trafficking charge related to heroin, along with obstructing a police officer.

Both are also each charged with possession of a loaded, prohibited or restricted firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous reason, and careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

The Toronto man is additionally charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to a probation order, and seven counts of failing to comply with his probation order.

Police say the pair were staying the night at the Quality Inn and the 16-year-old Montreal male was also staying there. The youth was released with a court date.