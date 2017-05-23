Marine officers with South Simcoe police came up anything but empty from their patrols on Lake Simcoe Monday.

Police checked numerous boats, from Innisfil to Bradford, for anyone who had been drinking or had improper equipment on board.

Officers seized marijuana from two boaters, along with drug paraphernalia.

Three boaters had been drinking, but passed breath tests. All three were were found to have deficient equipment on their vessels and given violation tickets.

One man was found to be operating a Sea-Doo without a licence, was charged and escorted off the water.