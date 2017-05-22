South Simcoe police have been checking RIDEs this weekend.

During several hours Saturday, police stopped 900 vehicles on their way to cottage country on the Victoria Day weekend.

Police said 28 drivers had been drinking and were tested roadside, resulting in two arrests for drug possession, two testing in the warn range (and having their driver's licences suspended for three days) and two charged with driving while having open liquor in their vehicle.

Officers also arrested two people for driving while prohibited; they had been ordered by a judge not to drive any motor vehicles. These drivers had their cars impounded for 45 days and now face large fines, and possibly jail time.

Police said 27 other drivers were charged with a variety of offences, including driving while using a hand-held device, speeding, not wearing a seat belt and having no insurance.

On Friday, South Simcoe police stopped approximately 1,100 vehicles at RIDE checks throughout Bradford and Innisfil.

A total of 23 drivers were tested and two were charged with driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in their systems.

One driver was arrested for drug possession, one registered a WARN on the breath test and got a three-day suspension and several others drivers were charged with having open liquor in their vehicles.

Police say they will continue to monitor roadways during the long weekend.