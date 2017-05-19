A number of Barrie services are affected by the Victoria Day holiday weekend.

There will be no Barrie Transit service on Monday, May 22.

There will be no garbage, organics, recycling and yard waste collection on Monday, May 22 in Barrie.

Collection during the week of this holiday will occur one day later for the remainder of the week. Materials must be curbside by 7 a.m. on collection day.

The landfill site is closed to the public every Sunday and Monday.

Downtown parking - on-street and in the lots - is free on all statutory holidays.

Waterfront parking is enforced 24/7. Residents must display their permits and visitors are required to pay $3 per hour with a daily maximum of $15.

All recreation centres are closed on Monday, May 22.

Barrie City Hall will be closed on Monday, May 22.

The City of Barrie does not host a fireworks show on the Victoria Day weekend. Residents are permitted to use fireworks on the Victoria Day holiday, according to the regulatory matters bylaw.