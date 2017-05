INNISFIL – A teenager was charged with assault and theft after a fight at an Alcona high school Thursday.

South Simcoe police said two youths had been fighting when a third jumped into the fray. One of the two was assaulted and had his phone taken.

A 16-year-old Innisfil male was charged with assault and theft under $5,000.

He was later released with a court date, and must avoid the victim.