Barrie police are looking to identify a man after cardiovascular supplements were momentarily taken from Nutrition Plus in downtown Barrie Wednesday evening.

A man entered the Maple Avenue store at 5:30 p.m. and selected a bottle of Heartdrops.

Police say he left the store without paying but was confronted outside by an employee, who both managed to get the $140 bottle back and take a photo.

The man is white, age 30-35, of slim build and short, with slicked back dirty blond hair. He was wearing blue sunglasses.

Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact Const. J. Zohr at 705-725-7025, ext. 2608 or at e-mail jzohr@barriepolice.ca, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.com.