A Barrie teen who is on his way to a television and big screen acting career, as well as fashion work, will be sharing his insights into the industries later this month.

Jesse Lowell has been finding time from his studies to work in print advertising, fashion shows, television commercials and short films since attending a modelling convention in Philadelphia in 2012.

The 16-year-old Bear Creek Secondary School student, along with his television and film agent Pat Jarosz and model agent Cynthia Cully, will be available to speak to children, teens and adults interested in modelling and/or acting on Saturday, May 27 at the Best Western Hotel in Barrie.

Lowell said he loves being in front of the camera.

“It’s a fun hobby and one of the things I like to do,” he said. “It’s something that has picked up over the past few years and something different that I can pursue.

“It’s taught me so many things during the time I’ve been doing this since Grade 6 and has helped me communicate with people better,” Lowell added. “I love to meet people and now I don’t have a problem speaking in front of a crowd or with people I don’t know.”

He said credits his two agents with nudging him through the ups and downs of an industry that can take its toll.

“They’ve gotten me so far in this industry and pushing me to do better,” Lowell said, adding his parents have also been very supportive.

“My confidence comes from my mom and my dad: teaching me to be respectful around adults and the crew I’m around or other actors on set I’m having a great time with,” he said. “And to learn from others.”

His mother, Reza, said she and her husband are happy to see Jesse on this career path.

“He’s really trying hard to get into the industry and I know it’s not an easy industry to get into,” she said. “There is a lot of complication and a lot of rejection, but he seems to always have a positive attitude and he wants to pursue it.

“He’s in his element when he gets into commercials and some short film movies. He really loves it so we’re here to support him.”

Jarosz said the Barrie teen has just shot a short film for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, has more than 15 commercials under his belt and this past weekend was part of a shoot for an American telecommunications company. He’s also been involved in a television pilot in the U.S. for a teen-oriented series.

Lowell was in an episode of Celebrity Car Crashes and has just been booked for lead role in an episode of a new series produced by the same company that produces Degrassi: Next Class.

“The thing that stood out to me when I first met him when I was introduced to him through Cynthia Kelly, is that he has a smile that absolutely lights up the room. He is such a genuinely lovely person,” said Jarosz, who has been an agent for more than 30 years.

“When I see someone walk into a room like that, who’s giving me direct eye contact and is smiling not just a fake smile like your cheesy school shots — that’s all coming from the eyes — I know that’s exactly what a casting director is going to see when an actor walks into a room,” she added.

The May 27 event in Barrie is open to all ages, she said, adding there is a children’s division and an adult division, which includes seniors.

“We’ll be looking at people from ages three to 93,” Jarosz said, adding Cully will also be there. “If someone has an interest in fashion modelling, television and film, or even just being a background performer, we’d like to speak to them.”

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., is on a first-come, first-served basis with no registration required, although individual appointments can be booked by emailing agent@bookatalent.com.

imcinroy@postmedia.com