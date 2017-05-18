ADJALA-TOSORONTIO TWP. - Police are looking for youths seen running from a barn that became fully engulfed in flames Wednesday evening.

Just before 7 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP and township firefighters were called to a structure fire on County Rd. 50, between 15 and 30 sideroads.

A large barn was on fire, which fire fighters worked to extinguish and police checked that it was abandoned, with no livestock inside.

Officer canvassing neigbouring residents were told four to five youths were seen running from the barn before the fire was reported.

The OPP emergency response team and canine unit were called to track the suspects, but to no avail.

The Ontario Fire Marshal's office has been notified, while OPP and the township's fire department investigate.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-434-1939 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.