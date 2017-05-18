It was a full day for an Innisfil pair after booze and meat were pinched from two nearby south-Barrie stores Wednesday.

Just before 3:30 p.m., city police were called to the Big Bay Point Road LCBO after a large quantity of alcohol was stolen and two people fled on foot.

Officers searched the area and found the couple a block away, at Painswick Public Library.

They were arrested and charged with theft under $5,000 - $255 in alcohol, which was returned to the liquor store.

The pair was released from custody, but their day wasn't finished.

Just before 5 p.m., the arresting officer was completing his report in the nearby Zehrs parking lot when he got a call about a man and woman fleeing security at the grocery store.

They were spotted running across the parking lot, but were caught and arrested with the help of an off-duty police officer. About $525 worth of meat was recovered.

A 27-year-old woman is now charged with two counts of theft under $5,000 and had a bail court date Thursday morning.

A 44-year-old man is also charged with two counts of theft under $5,000, and two counts of breaching his probation on another charge. He also had a bail court date Thursday morning.