TAY TWP. - Three youths face arson charges following a fire at Duncan's Marina last Saturday afternoon.

Two 12-year-old males and a 14-year-old male from Tay Township and Midland are each charged with arson damaging property, say Southern Georgian Bay OPP.

Police and township firefighters were called to a fire at the First Avenue marina at 3 p.m. on May 13.

Arrests were made on May 15.

The youths have June court dates in Midland.

OPP have released no details about how the fire was started or damages.