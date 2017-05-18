Change text size for the story

INNISFIL – Police say charges are expected against the driver of a car which collided with a motorcycle Wednesday, sending a man to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

South Simcoe police, Innisfil firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics were called to the 1:20 p.m. crash on 10 Sideroad, just north of the 3rd Line.

A 61-year-old Bradford man was taken to a local hospital, then transferred to a Toronto trauma centre.

The car's driver, a 76-year-old Cookstown woman, was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.