A Toronto man faces 34 charges in connection with 13 commercial break-ins throughout March and April in Barrie.

The 26-year-old is charged with 13 counts of breaking and entering, 12 counts of possession of break-in tools, six counts of being disguised with the intent of committing a crime and three counts of breaching his probation on another charge.

City police say he is being held at a Toronto detention centre for similar offences in the Greater Toronto Area.

He has a Barrie court date in June.