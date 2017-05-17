Third straight year for city marina
Barrie Marina has received its third consecutive Blue Flag. Mark Wanzel/Barrie Examiner/Postmedia Network
Barrie Marina has received the Blue Flag from Environmental Defence.
The city's marina is one of 27 beaches and eight marinas across Canada to earn the Blue Flag this year – which means it meets high international standards in water quality, environmental management, environmental education, safety and services.
It's the third consecutive year Barrie Marina has received the Blue Flag.
More than 4,000 beaches and marinas in 47 nations fly the Blue Flag.