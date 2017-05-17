INNISFIL – Surveillance tapes have given South Simcoe police detailed information in connection with the theft of a 41-foot Heartland camping trailer early Tuesday.

Campmart employees noticed the theft that morning from the Innisfil Beach Road business, next to Highway 400.

The trailer was taken at 6:12 a.m., hooked up to a black or dark green Ford F350 pickup, with trailer mirrors and orange clearance lights on its roof – along with silver rails on the truck bed and aluminum rims.

It was last seen heading west on Innisfil Beach Road.

Police are looking for three males. The first is of medium build and was wearing a red hoodie and red pants. The second is short, and was wearing a red hoodie and jean shorts, while the third is of medium build, and was wearing a red hoodie and jeans.

Police also want to speak with the occupants of a white van that was seen on surveillance tapes at the same time.

A neighbouring Tim Hortons was busy at the time and police hope someone might have information about the suspects or their vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.