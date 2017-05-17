NEW TECUMSETH – A local man faces impaired driving charges after a two-vehicle crash on Tottenham Road late Tuesday.

Just before 11:30 p.m., Nottawasaga OPP, New Tecumseth firefighters and Simcoe County paramedics were called to the road north of Highway 9.

Police found a gold, four-door Acura in the north ditch and a blue Dodge Caravan on the roadway's northbound shoulder.

OPP determined the Dodge was going north on Tottehman Road when it was struck by the Acura, travelling south, when it crossed into the northbound lane.

The Acura's driver was arrested for impaired driving and taken to hospital with minor injuries. The Caravan's driver was not injured.

A 21-year-old New Tecumseth man is charged with impaired driving and driving with more than the legal limit of alcohol in his system.

His driver's license was suspended for 90 days, his car was impounded for a week and he has a Bradford court date.