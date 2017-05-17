A man who didn't remove the price tags from his shirt, pants and shoes while leaving a Barrie store Tuesday afternoon faces seven charges.

Just before 3 p.m., security at Cabella's caught a man putting on socks and then slipping his feet back into the shoes he was wearing.

He was told to remove the socks and leave the Concert Way store in Park Place.

But as he was leaving, the guard noticed Old Navy tags hanging from his shirt, pants and shoes.

Security called Barrie police and a 34-year-old man was arrested.

Police say video footage at Old Navy showed a man entering, changing his clothing, stashing the stuff he'd worn in a shopping bag and leaving without paying.

He is charged with attempted theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, theft under $5,000, and four counts of failing to comply with his probation on another charge.