A five-month investigation has led city police to arrest a Barrie man in connection with a heating and air conditioning fraud.

A search warrant executed at a Proclamation Drive home led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man.

He is charged with fraud over $5,000 and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man was released and has a July court date.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there could be more suspects.

In February police said the bill reached $50,000 for Barrie heating and air conditioning businesses recently defrauded.

City police added two businesses to the investigation after fraudulent incidents in December.

Thermostats, furnaces, air conditioning and hot water heaters are involved.

On Jan. 6, a phoney credit card was used when police believe a Barrie cab company was hired to deliver an air conditioner to a Big Bay Point Road condo that day.

Surveillance video showed a man who gained access to the building using what police describe as 'an unidentified object'.

The same video then shows a man unloading the air conditioner from the cab into the building's front lobby, and minutes later loading it into his vehicle – likely a blue 2010 Jeep Compass - and leaving.

A second suspect was seen driving an older white F150 Ford pick-up truck, in addition to the suspect that was caught on surveillance driving a blue Jeep Compass.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Det.-Const. T. Higgins at 705-725-7025, ext. 2955 or at thiggins@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit tipsubmit.ca.