INNISFIL – A teen was arrested after walking by, and being pointed out, by residents talking to police after cars were entered early Saturday.

South Simcoe police were told about cars being entered in the area of Hill and Inniswood streets just after midnight.

An officer was approached by several residents who had seen a suspect, when a 17-year-old Innisfil male walked by and was identified.

He was charged with theft under $5,000, breaking and entering and possession of stolen property. Police say more charges could be laid.